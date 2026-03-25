Huge explosion rocks Ghent University's veterinary department, one injured

A building of the Ghent University. Credit: Belga/Jonas D'Hollander

A powerful explosion shook the veterinary medicine campus of Ghent University in Merelbeke-Melle on Wednesday morning, causing significant damage and leaving one person injured.

The explosion occurred around 9:00 am. Initial investigations suggest it was caused by a methane build-up in a manure storage facility. The blast destroyed an exterior wall, leading to substantial material damage.

Emergency services confirmed that one person, a student, sustained hearing injuries and was transported to the hospital in shock. The building was promptly evacuated as a precaution.

Mayor Egbert Lachaert stated that fire crews conducted tests and found no release of harmful substances. He also noted that the stability of a neighbouring building is still being assessed.

A safety perimeter has been established around the site, and the investigation into the incident remains active.

Authorities have indicated the explosion appears to have been accidental, though no expert has yet been appointed by the Office of the Public Prosecutor of East Flanders.

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