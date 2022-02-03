Thursday, February 3, 2022

Over 80% of Flanders adults received booster vaccine

By  Maïthé Chini
Just over 80% of adults in Flanders have received a booster coronavirus vaccine, the Flemish Care and Health Agency announced on Wednesday.

In total, 4,338,984 people in Flanders received a booster vaccine, which equates to 65% of Flemish residents. But among adults the figure is 80%.

“They have strengthened their protection against Covid-19. A dam against the worst effects of the Omicron wave,” the agency stated on Twitter.


There is a fairly even distribution of booster uptake across the Flanders provinces: West Flanders leads with a rate of 84.1%, followed by East Flanders (81.4%), Limburg (80.2%), Flemish Brabant (78.9%) and finally Antwerp (77.4%).

Next week, another 70,000 booster doses are planned, followed by roughly 30,000 the week after, the Agency said.

The booster rate is noticeably higher in Flanders than in the rest of the country – just 62% of adults in Wallonia have received their booster, and only 42% of those in the Brussels-Capital Region, according to the latest figures by the Sciensano national health institute.

During a press briefing on Tuesday, Inge Neven (head of the Brussels health inspectorate) stressed that this is 42% of the entire adult population in Brussels, not only those eligible for a booster dose.

If the percentage of boostered people is calculated in terms of those who are fully vaccinated, 56% of adults who are eligible for a booster already received one.

“So, the numbers continue to rise but the speed of the campaign is slowing a little, as is also the case in the other regions,” Neven said.

