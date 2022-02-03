Report warns closing nuclear plants could lead to blackouts and price hikes

The security of Belgium's energy supply is expected to be compromised both after a partial and full nuclear exit. Credit: Jules Johnston/The Brussels Times

Belgium’s plan to close all nuclear power plants by 2025 could result in energy supplies coming under pressure and the price of electricity rising further, a recent study found.

Belgium reached an agreement on the country’s exit from nuclear energy in December last year and decided to close all nuclear power plants by 2025. In March, the federal government is expected to make its final decision on the matter. A new report has now highlighted what the result of complete closures could be.

The security of the country’s energy supply is expected to be compromised both after a partial and full nuclear exit, resulting in (potentially frequent) blackouts or disconnections, according to a simulation carried out by three researchers associated with the University of Antwerp (UAntwerpen).

Researchers calculated the cheapest combination of different possible ways of providing electricity, such as wind turbines, solar panels, gas power stations or imports, for each hour needed to meet the annual demand for electricity.

Reliance on gas imports

The researchers stated that the price of electricity is set to rise even further and will be more sensitive to hikes in gas prices, as Belgium will be more reliant on gas plants, which is also expected to make it more difficult for the country to meet the internationally agreed CO2 reduction targets.

They stressed that renewable energy sources and storage capacity for renewable energy, which could be an alternative to gas, require major investments in network infrastructure, and that cost – an increase of at least 30% – would have to be factored in too.

Finally, the study reported that Belgium would become more dependent on energy imports from abroad. “Our results indicate that about a third of the electricity required on an annual basis will have to be imported. This creates a heavy dependence on our neighbouring countries.”

The researchers pointed out that the study is based on historical electricity demand and does not take into account an expected increase. “Underestimating the demand for electricity, a demand that will almost certainly continue to rise annually in the years to come will only reinforce these consequences.”

Criticising study

The decision to close all nuclear power plants followed weeks of lengthy and contentious discussions, including about the risk of causing energy shortages or price fluctuations, and the sacrificing of Belgium’s energy sovereignty.

The study itself has been criticised by energy experts, while one UAntwerp professor pointed out that the authors did not consult with the engineering faculty for their research. The main criticism was the lack of mention of the Capacity Remuneration Mechanism (CRM), which takes all the risks mentioned above into account and ensure security of electricity supply.

The CRM is a support scheme open to any type of existing or future capacity (generation, storage, demand-side management) through which businesses can put in a bit during auctions, and if it is accepted, the company will be given support on a regular basis according to the energy capacity it can make available.