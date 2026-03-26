Snow on the way in parts of Belgium as temperatures set to plunge

Illustration image shows a snowy landscape in Houffalize, Ardennes. Credit: Bruno Fahy/Belga

Sunny spells will alternate with frequent showers on Thursday, some of which may include hail, thunderstorms, and gusts reaching up to 65 km/h, according to the Royal Meteorological Institute (IRM).

In the Ardennes, precipitation may take the form of wet snow. A yellow warning for slippery conditions has been issued from 05:00 to 11:00 in the southern provinces of Luxembourg, Namur, and Liège.

By late afternoon, showers will become less frequent in western regions, and sunny intervals are expected to expand. Maximum temperatures will range from 2°C in the Ardennes highlands to 7-8°C in the west. Winds will be moderate, occasionally stronger by the coast, blowing from the northwest to north-northwest.

On Thursday evening, the skies will remain changeable with occasional winter showers. Overnight, conditions will become mostly dry with broader clear spells. Freezing fog may form in the southern Sambre-Meuse valley. Temperatures will drop to between -5°C and +3°C, with winds easing and shifting from northwest to south-southwest.

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