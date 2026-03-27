'White gold beneath Belgium?' Federal Government eyes a possible hydrogen deposit under Belgian territory

Jean-Luc Crucke (Les Engagés). Credit: Belga / Virginie Lefour

Belgium is considering launching an exploration mission for natural "white hydrogen" after a major deposit was discovered in neighbouring Lorraine, raising hopes it could extend into Belgian territory.

Federal minister Jean-Luc Crucke (Les Engagés) described the resource as "potentially white gold beneath Belgium's feet', calling it a possible "game changer" if confirmed.

White hydrogen, unlike green or grey hydrogen, occurs naturally underground and does not need to be produced, making it a potentially cheaper and cleaner energy source.

The proposed Belgian project would unfold in two phases: first, mapping the subsoil, followed by exploratory research. It is expected to take two to three years and cost €3.5 million, funded through the ETS scheme.

Crucke warned Belgium must act quickly, noting that France is already ahead. "There is an opportunity here, and we would be criticised for not exploring it," he said.

The move follows drilling by Française de l’Énergie in the Moselle region, around 40km from Metz, where significant natural hydrogen reserves were found more than 3,600 metres underground. Researchers believe it could be the largest known deposit of its kind, potentially stretching into Belgium.

Separately, the minister also addressed rising energy costs, cautioning against repeating broad subsidy policies like those under the Vivaldi government, which he said cost €5 billion. He instead called for "temporary and targeted" support measures.

A meeting with transport sector representatives is set for Monday evening in a bid to find solutions.

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