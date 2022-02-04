Friday, February 4, 2022

Belgium recorded coldest day of the century exactly 10 years ago today

Exactly ten years ago today, Belgium experienced the coldest day of the century: on 4 February 2012, the temperature was -15°C. Today, the temperature stands at 10°C, which is 25 degrees warmer than ten years ago.

“We were in the middle of a cold wave, which made it an exceptionally cold day. Even for the Belgian winter,” weather reporter Ruben Peelman told Het Nieuwsblad. “So we should not look at the temperatures of that day as normal winter temperatures.”

However, Friday’s warmer temperatures do not have to mean the end of winter. “We are talking about a mild start to the winter, but that certainly does not mean the tide cannot turn,” said Peelman. “We are noticing that the typical winter weather is increasingly moving towards the end of the season.”

According to him, there is a chance that the temperatures will drop significantly. “I do not see that happening in the next two weeks. But it could still start snowing in late February and early March. It all remains to be seen.”

