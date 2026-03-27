Belgium's all-time best tennis player is preparing to bow out

Belgium's David Goffin gestures to the crowd after his straight sets win over Austria's Dominic Thiem in their men's singles round-robin match on day six of the ATP World Tour Finals tennis tournament at the O2 Arena in London on November 17, 2017. David Goffin survived a shaky start to his ATP Finals shootout against friend Dominic Thiem on Friday to advance to the semi-finals, where he has the daunting task of taking on Roger Federer. Glyn KIRK / AFP

Belgian tennis luminary David Goffin has announced he will retire from professional tennis at the end of the 2026 season.

Goffin, Belgium's most successful male player, confirmed the news on social media on Friday. He remains the only Belgian man to have reached the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) top 10, peaking at world number seven in November 2017.

That year marked the high point of his career, with a standout run at the ATP Finals. He defeated world number one Rafael Nadal in the group stage and overcame second-ranked Roger Federer in the semi-finals, before losing the final to Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov.

Now 35 and ranked 156th in the world, Goffin has won six ATP titles, including tournaments in Kitzbühel and Metz in 2014, Shenzhen and Tokyo in 2017, Montpellier in 2021, and Marrakech in 2022. He also reached nine other finals, with his last appearance coming at the Cincinnati Masters in 2019.

Reflecting on his career, Goffin said: "I gave everything for tennis, and this sport brought me far more than I could ever have imagined: the matches, the wins and losses, the emotions, and the people who supported me throughout this journey."

His achievements include being named Belgian Sportsman of the Year and receiving the National Trophy for Sporting Merit in 2017.

In recent years, his career has been affected by recurring injuries, particularly ongoing knee problems.

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