Volvo factory: Ghent looses out to Gothenburg for new location

Volvo Cars has chosen the Swedish city of Gothenburg as the site of its new electric battery factory, the auto manufacturer announced on Friday.

Ghent, site of a major Volvo Cars assembly plant, had been among the cities bidding to host the future plant, which is expected to create up to 3,000 jobs and produce batteries for about 11 million electric vehicles each year, Belga News Agency reported.

Construction work on the mega-factory is due to begin in 2023, while the target date for its production start-up is 2025.

Volvo Cars, which plans to sell only electric vehicles by 2030, has created a joint venture with Scandinavian developer Northvolt for its battery plant.

