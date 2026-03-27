Yemen's Houthis threaten to join the Middle East conflict

Map of the Middle East © Wikimedia Commons

The Iran-backed Houthi group in Yemen has announced its readiness to intervene in the Middle East conflict if US and Israeli allies become involved in the fight against Iran.

The Houthi declaration was made via Yemeni state television, with the group emphasising its alignment with Iran amid escalating tensions across the region.

Yemen, located to the south of Saudi Arabia, shares a border with the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a crucial chokepoint linking the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden and facilitating maritime traffic between the Suez Canal and the Indian Ocean.

Earlier, the Houthis had attacked Israel-linked ships in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait as part of their involvement in the Gaza conflict.

Unidentified Iranian officials had hinted earlier this week that if the ongoing war continued, the Houthis might engage in the strategically important strait, which plays a vital role in global maritime commerce.

Meanwhile, Iran has effectively restricted access to the Strait of Hormuz along its southern coast for nations it considers adversaries. This has left thousands of vessels waiting for passage, severely disrupting international oil trade.