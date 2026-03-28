Flemish babies receive new compulsory scan for life-threatening disorder

A baby in the maternity department in the Imelda hospital in Bonheiden on, Thursday 17 August 2023. BELGA PHOTO DIRK WAEM

Starting in June, newborn babies in Flanders will be screened for SCID (Severe Combined Immunodeficiency), a life-threatening immune disorder.

The announcement was made by the office of Flemish Minister of Health, Caroline Gennez (Vooruit). Currently, newborns are tested for 18 rare congenital diseases via the heel prick test.

SCID was initially set to be included in the screening programme in 2023, but its implementation faced repeated delays. SCID is a severe immune deficiency that makes infants extremely vulnerable to infections, which can be fatal.

The heel prick test is voluntary, yet over 99% of parents choose to have their babies tested. Blood samples obtained through the test are currently screened for 18 diseases, including 14 hereditary metabolic disorders, cystic fibrosis, a congenital muscle disease, and two hormonal disorders.

Although these conditions are rare, they are treatable if detected early. They are present at birth but typically not visible until symptoms arise. Delaying treatment increases the risk of irreversible damage.

Up until 2021, the heel prick screening programme covered 12 rare diseases. In 2022, it began expanding gradually to include four additional conditions, such as SMA (spinal muscular atrophy), a rare muscle disorder highlighted by the case of baby Pia. In 2023, two more metabolic disorders were added, bringing the total to the current 18.

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