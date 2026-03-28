Walloon secular movement chooses new president

Illustration picture shows a protest action of the 'Centre d'action laique' (Centre for secular action - Centrum voor seculiere actie) on the occasion of World Abortion Right Day, Monday 28 September 2020. Credit: Belga

Thomas Gillet has been elected as the new president of the Centre for Secular Action (Centre d'Action Laïque - CAL) during its General Assembly on Saturday.

A philosopher and ethicist from the Free University of Brussels (L'Université Libre de Bruxelles - ULB), he currently teaches philosophy at the Haute École de Bruxelles-Brabant (HE2B) in its teacher training department and works as a scientific collaborator at ULB’s Interdisciplinary Centre for the Study of Religions and Secularism (Centre Interdisciplinaire d’Étude des Religions et de la Laïcité - CIERL).

He takes over from Véronique De Keyser, who held the role for six years. Gillet was the sole candidate for the position.

At 37 years old, Gillet is a familiar figure within the secular movement. As a volunteer, he has served on the boards of several secular organisations, including the ULB Alumni Association (UAE), which he chaired from 2018 to 2021, the Brussels regional division of CAL, and the Association for Youth Interaction and Free Experience (Association Jeunesse pour l'Interaction et la Libre Expérience - AJILE).

He joined the Centre d’Action Laïque’s board of directors in 2015. According to a statement from CAL, Gillet sought the presidency to give back to the secular movement, which he credits with helping him grow and develop over the years.

Gillet is the author of several books, including “Dis, c’est quoi la citoyenneté?”, which has a foreword written by PS party president Paul Magnette and an afterword by François De Smet, MP and former president of DéFI.

Previously, he served as a substitute candidate in parliamentary elections and led the PS section in Watermael-Boitsfort until January 2026, at which point he also stepped down from the municipal council.

The role of CAL president, like all positions on its board of directors, is entirely voluntary. The presidency term lasts three years and can be renewed.

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