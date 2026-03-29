Deputy Prime Minister also criticises federal investment head choice

Budget Minister Vincent Van Peteghem pictured during a plenary session of the Chamber at the Federal Parliament in Brussels on Thursday 10 July 2025. Credit: Belga/Benoit Doppagne

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Budget Vincent Van Peteghem (CD&V) has described the proposed appointment of Axel Miller as chairman of SFPIM, the federal government’s investment company, as “particularly strange and questionable.”

Van Peteghem expressed his concerns during an interview with De Zondag, stating that he had previously cleaned up part of Miller’s “mess” during the previous legislature. He added that his party would never propose someone with such a “track record,” pointing to the “irresponsible and unnecessary risks” Miller took as CEO of Dexia.

Miller, who is being put forward for the role by MR party chairman Georges-Louis Bouchez, formerly served as Bouchez’s chief of staff. Bouchez is reportedly pushing for Miller’s appointment to head SFPIM, which manages assets worth approximately €11 billion and is overseeing the partial privatisation of Belfius.

Miller was CEO of Dexia during the 2008 financial crisis. Dexia is the predecessor of Belfius, which was created following the bailout of Dexia at that time.

Van Peteghem stated he plans to raise his concerns within the government but remains sceptical about the outcome, observing, “Bouchez usually imposes his will.”

Related News