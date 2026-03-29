Clear but chilly Sunday ahead of us

Illustration picture shows sunny sky over the Meuse river in Nameche, in the morning of Saturday 06 October 2018. Credit: Belga / Bruno Fahy

Sunday will be mostly dry and sunny with a mix of clear skies and cumulus clouds, according to the Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI).

By the afternoon, increasing high-altitude clouds will begin to drift in from the west. Towards the evening, skies will turn partly to heavily overcast, with light drizzle possible along the coast. Daytime temperatures will reach highs of 5 to 6°C in the High Fens and up to 10 or 11°C elsewhere.

On Sunday evening, rain is expected to spread across most regions. During the night, the skies will alternate between cloudy and clear, with occasional spring showers. Nighttime lows will range from 1 to 2°C in the Ardennes highlands to 7 or 8°C near the coast.

Monday is set to be an unsettled day featuring spring showers and intervals of sunshine. Hail may occur locally, while snow-related showers are possible in the Ardennes. Southwestern areas are predicted to have drier conditions with more sunshine. Wind gusts could reach speeds of up to 60 km/h, and daytime temperatures will vary between 4 and 11°C.

On Tuesday, conditions will be changeable to heavily overcast, accompanied by March showers and a chance of local hail. The central and eastern regions are likely to experience most of the precipitation, whereas the west will remain comparatively dry. By the afternoon, the centre of the country may also see an improvement in the weather. Maximum temperatures will remain consistent, ranging from 5 to 11°C.

Wednesday will begin cloudy, but this will gradually give way to a mix of sunshine and clouds. While isolated showers are possible, most areas are expected to stay dry, with temperatures reaching between 6 and 12°C.

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