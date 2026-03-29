Chloé Herbiet sets Belgian half marathon record

Belgian Chloe Herbiet pictured in action during the Women Elite race at the 2025 SPAR European Cross Country Championships, in Lagoa, Portugal, Sunday 14 December 2025. BELGA PHOTO JASPER JACOBS

Chloé Herbiet broke the Belgian half marathon record on Sunday in Berlin, setting a new time of 1:07:32.

This was over a minute faster than the previous record of 1:08:56, set by Marleen Renders in 2002 in The Hague.

Herbiet, the reigning European champion, surpassed her personal best of 1:10:04 from February 2025 with this performance. Her recent times in the 10 km (31:12) and marathon (2:20:38) had already suggested she was capable of faster.

Herbiet finished sixth in the race, which was won by Ethiopian runner Likina Amebaw in 1:05:07.

Another Belgian athlete, Lisa Rooms, made her debut in the half marathon and also broke Renders’ old record, finishing twelfth with a time of 1:08:40.

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