Chloé Herbiet sets Belgian half marathon record

Chloé Herbiet broke the Belgian half marathon record on Sunday in Berlin, setting a new time of 1:07:32.
This was over a minute faster than the previous record of 1:08:56, set by Marleen Renders in 2002 in The Hague.
Herbiet, the reigning European champion, surpassed her personal best of 1:10:04 from February 2025 with this performance. Her recent times in the 10 km (31:12) and marathon (2:20:38) had already suggested she was capable of faster.
Herbiet finished sixth in the race, which was won by Ethiopian runner Likina Amebaw in 1:05:07.
Another Belgian athlete, Lisa Rooms, made her debut in the half marathon and also broke Renders’ old record, finishing twelfth with a time of 1:08:40.