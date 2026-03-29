Average age of second-hand cars keeps rising

Credit: Belga / Jonas Roosens

The average age of secondhand cars in Belgium rose to 9.8 years in 2025, up from 7.9 years in 2008, according to the latest annual report by Car-Pass.

In total, 855,169 Car-Pass documents were issued last year, reflecting a strong performance in the used-car market. On average, Belgian secondhand cars and vans recorded mileage of 107,127 km. Imported vehicles made up 12.7% of all transactions, while 13.2% of Car-Pass documents flagged at least one unresolved recall.

Car-Pass processed a record 22.98 million odometer readings in 2025, collected from 14,597 sources. This increase was largely attributed to data from connected vehicles, which accounted for 5.16 million readings from over 40 different car brands.

For the first time, Car-Pass received data from several Chinese car manufacturers, including BYD, XPENG, Leapmotor, Omoda, and Jaecoo. The EU plans to adopt Belgium’s approach by mandating manufacturers to share such data across member states.

Despite advancements, odometer fraud remains an issue, with 1,466 cases detected last year. Domestic tampering accounted for 923 incidents (0.12% of total transactions), while 543 cases involved imported vehicles (0.50%). On average, fraudulent adjustments reduced mileage by nearly 80,000 km. A 2010 Mercedes E-Class diesel topped the list, with its mileage manipulated by 370,000 km—from 562,690 km to 192,030 km.

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