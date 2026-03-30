Belgium to take part in demining Strait of Hormuz

Vice-Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Maxime Prévot at a press conference after a Conference on the Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine during the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA80), in New York City, 22 September 2025. Credit: Belga

Belgium fully intends to take part, "for example with demining forces", in the protection and stabilisation in the Strait of Hormuz, within an international coalition and after a period of stability, Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot confirmed on Monday on Bel-RTL.

Prime Minister Bart De Wever has recently been "pressured" by French President Emmanuel Macron on this matter, according to the Belgian foreign minister.

Belgium would thus be taking "a fair share" in a coalition of 32 countries, half of which are EU Member States. Whilst the conflict was initiated "outside the bounds of international law," the situation it has created must be managed, given its impact on our economies, explained Prévot.

As for US President Donald Trump’s claim that he has brought about regime change in Iran, "I find his statement bold, as I do not feel that the regime has changed at this stage," Prévot said.

He cites the restrictions on freedoms, torture and harsh repression by the mullahs' regime to conclude that we should not "claim victory too soon."

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