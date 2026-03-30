Belgian wine breaks records

Wine grapes are harvested at the Petrushoeve vineyard in Molenbeek-Wersbeek, Bekkevoort, on Monday, 8 September 2025. Credit: Belga / Dirk Waem

Belgian wine producers broke records last year, exceeding 4 million litres produced for the first time, while the total area of vineyards surpassed 1,000 hectares, the Federal Public Service Economy revealed on Monday.

Poor weather had limited wine production in 2024 to just 1.2 million litres – the lowest level in seven years – but in 2025 the skies cleared, both literally and figuratively.

Weather conditions were favourable, enabling Belgian winegrowers to produce 4.3 million litres of wine. Production was thus a quarter higher than in the previous record year (2023).

Apart from the weather, the development of the vines also played a role. "Young vines yield only a limited harvest in their first few years," FPS Economy stated. "It is only after five years that they are mature enough to produce a full harvest. The yield should therefore increase year on year."

More and more people are also seeing the potential in wine. The number of winegrowers rose to 350, and the area under vines increased to 1,040 hectares.

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