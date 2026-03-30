Monday 30 March 2026
The Brussels Times Magazine

Diesel price to reach new record high

Monday 30 March 2026
By  The Brussels Times with Belga
Diesel price to reach new record high
Credit: Belga

The price of diesel is set to rise to a new record high on Tuesday, according to a statement issued by the Federal Public Service Economy on Monday.

The maximum price of diesel (B7) will jump past €2.30 per litre to €2.33 per litre. That is 17 cents more than the current maximum price.

Petrol will also become more expensive. Those filling up with 95 octane petrol (E10) will then pay a maximum of €1.92 per litre. That is an increase of 5.7 cents per litre.

The maximum price of heating oil (H0/H7) will rise by 3.5 cents per litre to €1.43 per litre – for orders of at least 2,000 litres.

The price rises are due to higher quotations for oil products and/or their bio-components on the international markets, said the FPS Economy.

Oil prices on those international markets have been on an upward trend since the war in the Middle East.

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