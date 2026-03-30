Diesel price to reach new record high

Credit: Belga

The price of diesel is set to rise to a new record high on Tuesday, according to a statement issued by the Federal Public Service Economy on Monday.

The maximum price of diesel (B7) will jump past €2.30 per litre to €2.33 per litre. That is 17 cents more than the current maximum price.

Petrol will also become more expensive. Those filling up with 95 octane petrol (E10) will then pay a maximum of €1.92 per litre. That is an increase of 5.7 cents per litre.

The maximum price of heating oil (H0/H7) will rise by 3.5 cents per litre to €1.43 per litre – for orders of at least 2,000 litres.

The price rises are due to higher quotations for oil products and/or their bio-components on the international markets, said the FPS Economy.

Oil prices on those international markets have been on an upward trend since the war in the Middle East.

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