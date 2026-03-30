Director-General of Brussels employment agency resigns

Credit: Globe Jonas Hamers / Belga

The Director-General of the Brussels employment agency Actiris, Cristina Amboldi, is resigning. She has submitted her letter of resignation to the Brussels Minister of Employment, Laurent Hublet (Les Engagés), as was announced on Monday.

Amboldi told Le Soir on Monday that she cannot accept the austerity measures imposed by the new Brussels Government.

"The framework for performing the position no longer aligns with my vision," she said. A turbulent board meeting last Thursday was the last straw for her. The board did not go along with the 2026 budget it had proposed, and so she drew her conclusions.

The government intends to make substantial cuts to the Brussels administrations, including Actiris, but Amboldi claims she was never consulted.

The mandate of Actiris's Mancel expires at the end of March. Hublet said he is "quickly taking the necessary measures to ensure a smooth transition and to provide Actiris with a new management team."

To this end, he will launch a recruitment procedure "as soon as possible." In the meantime, the Board of Directors is "taking the necessary measures to ensure day-to-day management," he said.

In a press release, Hublet thanked Amboldi for "her commitment to serving all Brussels residents, as well as for the leadership she has exercised in difficult institutional contexts."

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