Belgium in Brief: Unintended consequences

Credit: Belga

Good afternoon from Avenue Louise.

Katie Westwood here, easing you into the working week with a summary of the best of the day’s news on The Brussels Times website.

A few weeks ago, I was contacted by a reader in response to an article we published on the pedestrianisation of Place Royale. She made an interesting point: restrictions on car traffic in city centres can present a significant challenge for people with reduced mobility – many of whom might be reliant on cars to get around and enjoy the city.

In our lead story today, Health and Social Affairs reporter Rita Alves has examined the impact of pedestrianisation on residents with a disability or reduced mobility.

Rita spoke to some VUB urban mobility researchers who explained the challenges involved in addressing the "competing needs" of various groups. While flat surfaces might be helpful for people in wheelchairs, for example, they restrict movement for people with visual impairments.

I think most of us would agree that recent efforts to pedestrianise parts of Brussels have changed the city for the better. When I first came to Brussels 20-odd years ago, the area around Bourse was a horror show. It was clogged with traffic, making it a thoroughly uninviting place for tourists and locals alike.

In pedestrianised zones, the air is cleaner, noise pollution is lower and people can get from A to B without worrying about being mown down by cars (though scooters are a different matter). As an avowed non-driver, I’m only too happy to see fewer cars on the road.

But while welcoming efforts to knock King Car off his pedestal in Brussels, we must take care to ensure that people with disabilities aren’t just an afterthought.

I also wanted to highlight a fun and fascinating piece by Dennis Abbott on Isabelle Coppens, Belgium’s queen of etiquette. Coppens offers advice on everything from how to use cutlery properly to how much to spend on a wedding gift. If, like me, you need a helping hand to guide you through the baffling rules of 21st-century life, then this one’s for you.

While the week is still in its infancy, let me briefly take you back to the weekend to highlight some of the articles you may have missed while you were out enjoying yourself.

On Saturday, we published an important piece by Anas El Baye on Belgium’s Jewish community. In the wake of recent security incidents, Anas spoke to members of the community in Brussels to see how they are coping.

On Sunday, our News Editor Ugo Realfonzo wrote a lovely article about the 1872 children's novel, Dog of Flanders, which continues to have a remarkable cultural impact in Japan – even if it remains relatively obscure here in Belgium, where the story is set.

If you have any comments, tips or suggestions to improve our coverage, please feel free to drop me an email at k.westwood@brusselstimes.com.

Bye for now!

Belgium in Brief is a free daily roundup of the top stories to get you through your coffee break conversations. To receive it straight to your inbox every day, sign up below:

While Brussels tries to leave its car-centric ways in the past, some residents have raised concerns over the accessibility of pedestrian zones. Read more.

What can be done to restore people’s pride in the city? These are some of the ideas put forward by our readers via email and social media. Read more.

Several users reported being unable to withdraw cash or make payments in shops. Read more.

Portraits honouring the victims of the 2016 Brussels attacks have been vandalised, sparking outrage and sorrow. A police investigation is underway as the community mourns this symbolic second blow. Read more.

Our migration policies are both a harbinger and a vehicle for democratic decline – what happens first to foreigners will also eventually happen to all of us as citizens. Read more.

Not only are these packages overwhelming customs authorities, they often also contain products that do not meet European safety standards. Read more.

"If you’re queuing at the supermarket till and there's a person behind you with one item, invite them to go ahead. That’s etiquette. Good manners cost nothing.” Read more.