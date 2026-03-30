Verviers paves the way for flood prevention works

A metallic structure is placed to the start of the renovation works of the Pont Francval bridge in Ensival, Verviers on Wednesday 08 March 2023. The bridge was severely damaged by the 2021 mid-July floods. Credit: Belga / Laurent Cavenati

The city of Verviers is preparing to demolish several buildings to create space for flood prevention measures along the Vesdre and Magombroux rivers.

The project, unanimously approved by the Verviers City Council, will make use of properties purchased with regional subsidies.

The buildings, located on Promenade des Récollets, Rue Saucy, Rue de Jalhay, Rue Francval, and Rue Francomont, will be gradually torn down to install water retention systems for major floods such as the one that devastated much of Wallonia in 2021.

More demolitions anticipated

Further demolitions are anticipated as part of a broader flood prevention strategy. The cost of this initial subsidised phase is estimated at €849,614, taxes included.

Opposition councillor Claude Orban (Eau Centre) raised queries about the timeline during the city council meeting, reflecting the concerns of residents of the Mangombroux area, severely impacted by floods in 2021.

He criticised the lack of clarity on the scheduling when asked to comment on an amendment to a hydraulic study assessing the effectiveness of proposed prevention measures.

Flood mitigation measures

Five flood mitigation measures are currently under consideration: a temporary immersion zone, water retention systems, expanded drainage, reopening of the river, and repairing damaged riverbank walls.

Orban expressed urgency, questioning the estimated 2027 deadline for the study and wondering whether residents risk facing another flood before action is taken.

He also highlighted issues such as overgrown vegetation along local streams and the absence of a concrete timeframe for construction. “Will we see these works in the 2030s?” he asked.

Further analyses needed

Alexandre Loffet (PS), the councillor overseeing the project, acknowledged the need for further analysis of preliminary findings.

This includes additional simulations, alternative scenarios, and more specific criteria like the number of homes potentially affected by flooding, which is why the study amendment is necessary.

Despite these challenges, Loffet said progress was being made. Land acquisitions are underway, he said, with some already finalised. “The fact that the study is incomplete does not block the acquisition process,” he emphasised.

Discussions continue with the province

On subsidies, the city stressed that it was meeting deadlines.

Although designs for the flood prevention measures are progressing, no precise construction schedule has been set.

Discussions are being held with the provincial authorities to address stream maintenance responsibilities, Loffet concluded.