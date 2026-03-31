Nearly 58,000 Belgians renounce inheritance

Credit: Belga

Last year, 57,742 Belgians renounced an inheritance, according to the Federation of Notaries (Fednot).

Those who refuse an inheritance avoid having to pay the debts of the deceased person.

Anyone entitled to an inheritance in Belgium has three options: accepting the inheritance, rejecting it, or accepting it subject to the benefit of inventory.

The latter option is recommended if it is unclear exactly what is included in the inheritance. The notary then draws up an inventory of income and debts.

If an inheritance is rejected, the deceased's creditors can no longer claim payment of debts. However, the consequence is that the heir relinquishes all assets. Claiming personal belongings is then also no longer possible.

Citizens can reject an inheritance free of charge at a notary. Previously, this had to be done through the court.

"We notice that the option to reject an inheritance free of charge via a notary is becoming increasingly well-known among the general public," said notary Carol Bohyn, spokesperson for Notaris.be.

In theory, the heir has thirty years to reject an inheritance. However, Bohyn advised against waiting too long. "Otherwise, there is a risk that you do something that is considered a so-called tacit acceptance of the estate. And then you still have to pay the deceased's debts."

Transferring a small amount from the deceased's account to the heir's account can, for example, be considered tacit acceptance.

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