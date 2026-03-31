Belgium is a candidate to host UN Ocean Treaty headquarters

Illustration picture shows a working visit to the offshore wind farms in the Belgian North Sea, in the port of Ostend, Friday 13 May 2022. Credit: Belga

Belgium will officially submit its bid on Wednesday to host the secretariat of the new United Nations (UN) Ocean Treaty in Brussels.

The Minister for Justice and the North Sea, Annelies Verlinden (CD&V), will outline the proposal to the other UN member states gathered in New York.

"Belgium has played a pioneering role in the multilateral protection of the oceans for many years and is internationally recognised as a true bridge-builder, which makes us a credible partner," the minister said on the matter, citing the premises of the Résidence Palace, near Place Schuman, as the location for the secretariat.

For two weeks, UN member states will examine the practical implementation of the Treaty, also known as the BBNJ agreement, for an international agreement on the conservation and sustainable use of marine biodiversity beyond areas of national jurisdiction.

According to the Federal Public Service for Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation, "Belgium hopes, through the negotiations in New York, to lay solid foundations for the UN Ocean Treaty.

A treaty that must live up to its ambitions and which all countries will be able to shape on an equal footing. Close cooperation with scientific institutions, civil society and other international organisations must ensure its success."

Brussels must nevertheless face a formidable opponent: Chile and its major port, Valparaiso.

The agreement, which came into force on 17 January, aims to ensure the long-term protection of marine biodiversity in areas beyond national jurisdiction, such as the high seas and the deep seabed. These areas account for two-thirds of the ocean and are not subject to national jurisdiction.

The treaty governs, amongst other things, the conservation of ecosystems, the protection of marine protected areas, the sharing of marine genetic resources, environmental impact assessments and capacity building in developing countries.

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