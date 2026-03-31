Belgium in Brief: No laughing matter

Credit: Belga/Unsplash

Bonjour, goeiemiddag!

Today, you've got me, Maïthé Chini, guiding you through the day's headline news on The Brussels Times.

Reporting on the news usually means writing articles about events that have already happened, but our lead story actually covers something that won't happen until tomorrow.

On 1 April – and this is no joke – energy suppliers in Belgium will adjust their tariffs, meaning that energy prices are expected to soar due to the war in Iran. Some experts are even warning of a 35% price rise.

The United States and Israel launched their war against Iran on the last day of February – a day after energy suppliers had fixed their rates for March. Interestingly, this meant the jump in gas prices caused by the war did not have an immediate effect on the wallets of Belgian residents.

Tomorrow, however, a new month is starting, and energy suppliers will submit new price lists. As these lists will no longer be based on the "pre-war" rates but will instead only take into account the situation in March, the energy rates are expected to go up sharply – at least for people on a variable contract.

If you are unsure what the new prices mean for you, and are wondering whether you should switch contracts, I recommend that you take a look here.

In another potential administrative headache, Belgium will start issuing fines to VAT-registered companies that are not yet using Peppol, the Federal Government's mandatory e-invoicing system.

The professional association for accountants (KVABB/CRECCB) asked for the scheme to be postponed, arguing that the authorities themselves are not ready to use the system yet. But there is no delay on the cards. Find out what's happening here.

Elsewhere, the United Kingdom is edging closer to the European Union again in a post-Brexit reset. As our News Editor Ugo Realfonzo writes, London's participation in the Erasmus+ scheme has all but been confirmed, with deals expected on the UK's access to the EU's electricity market and contribution fund.

And lastly, a Brussels ice cream maker has been crowned the best in the world. Our reporter Anas El Baye explains that it was Winnie the Pooh who inspired the winning ice cream flavour.

Now we just need the sun to come back to discover what's so special about this particular flavour.

Comments, tips or suggestions to improve our coverage? You can reach me via email at m.chini@brusselstimes.com.

Belgium in Brief is a free daily roundup of the top stories to get you through your coffee break conversations. To receive it straight to your inbox every day, sign up below:

With energy suppliers adjusting their tariffs on 1 April, energy prices in Belgium are expected to soar due to the war in Iran. Read more.

"It is a bit of a stretch to expect businesses to watch out for fines while the government itself is not yet in order," said Ludo Van den Bossche, chair of the KVABB/CRECBB. Read more.

Students celebrate as the UK rejoins Erasmus+ next year, but stalled talks in other areas reveal deeper Brexit reset struggles. Read more.

The plan involves increasing fines, boosting the number of rubbish bins in public places and installing CCTV cameras. Read more.

The ice cream satisfied the jury's tastebuds with a scoop of amber sweetness and delicate fresh infusions. Read more.

Currently, 7% of passengers do not present a valid ticket when checked, national railway operator SNCB-NMBS reports. Read more.

Pitt, 62, was also seen filming in the Netherlands last week. Read more.