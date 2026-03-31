Agfa-Gevaert reaches €13 million settlement with German investor

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The Belgian imaging group Agfa-Gevaert has reached a settlement with German investor Aurelius, resulting in a net payment of €13 million.

The financial dispute dates back to the sale of Agfa’s printing plate division, Offset Solutions, announced in the summer of 2022. Aurelius agreed to pay €92 million for the division, and the deal was finalised in April 2023. However, disagreements over part of the purchase price emerged shortly after.

Agfa claimed there was an outstanding amount of €31 million due to a “purchase price adjustment.” Aurelius, on the other hand, contended that it owed only €12 million.

An independent expert reviewed the case and determined the amount payable to be €14.7 million.

On Tuesday, Agfa announced that the two sides had reached a formal, written agreement, thus avoiding legal proceedings.

The settlement addresses the adjustment of the original purchase price.

Agfa disclosed that as part of the agreement, it received a net payment of €13 million on 31 March 2026.

This amount corresponds to an outstanding claim of €17.9 million, reduced by agreed deductions of €4.9 million. The deductions relate primarily to German tax liabilities, according to the company.