Easter Monday: What's open in Belgium today?

Credit: Belga/Bruno Fahy

As one of Belgium's ten official public holidays, Easter Monday means a day off work for most people in the country. For pupils in the Dutch-speaking education system, the day also marks the start of the Easter holidays this year.

The main Easter celebration officially falls on the first Sunday after the first full moon after the beginning of the astronomical spring. Most practising Christians, who celebrate Jesus' resurrection on that day, attend church services in which the Easter story is told on Sunday.

Every year, a traditional community festival named the Sint-Veroonmars or 'Easter Procession' takes place in the village of Lembeek (in Halle, just outside Brussels) on Easter Monday. This is a one-of-a-kind celebration and is officially recognised as Flemish intangible heritage.

Meanwhile, in Hakendover (Tienen), the yearly Horse Procession also takes place on the day after Easter – a serene parade full of colourful historical figures, statues, brass bands, people singing and praying and, of course, horses.

What's (not) open today?

As with other public holidays in Belgium, public and administrative services will not operate on Easter Monday, and neither will banks (online banking remains possible).

Postal services are also closed for the day, meaning no letters, packages or newspapers will be delivered.

Belgium's national railway service SNCB/NMBS, Brussels public transport company STIB/MIVB, Flemish bus service De Lijn and Walloon bus service Le TEC will continue to operate during the bank holiday, but at a reduced Sunday service schedule.

As for groceries, the vast majority of supermarkets across the country – Aldi, Cora, Lidl, Colruyt, Makro and Okay – are closed today.

Shops that usually remain open on Sundays and public holidays – such as most Carrefour and Delhaize supermarkets – are likely to be open, as will some Intermarché and Spar shops, albeit with adjusted hours.

Many shopping malls and retail shops across the country, such as City 2 and Docks Bruxsel, will also remain closed. Most other stores, such as those on Rue Neuve in Brussels, will be shut as well.

However, various smaller independent shops may open, depending on their management.

Most pharmacies will remain closed, but people can contact the pharmacist-on-duty in their municipality for urgent needs and medication. The nearest on-duty pharmacy can be found here.

While most doctors will not be working either, people in need of medical care on this public holiday can get help from an on-call doctor by dialling 1733 (possible in Dutch, French, German and English).

Police services remain accessible at all times, but district offices are closed, meaning they are not available for administrative matters. Those needing urgent police assistance should call the emergency number 112.

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