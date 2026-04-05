Italian bath resort buys summer residence Mussolini for €1.2 million

Credit: Wikimedia Commons

More than 80 years after the death of Italian fascist dictator Benito Mussolini (1883-1945), his summer residence has been sold to the municipality of Riccione.

The villa, located on the Adriatic seaside promenade in the coastal town, was purchased by the local government for €1.2 million, according to Mayor Daniela Angelini.

Previously owned by a foundation of a savings bank, the over 130-year-old building had already been used by the municipality in recent years as a cultural and exhibition centre.

Mayor Angelini described the acquisition as a “decision with vision,” stating, “Riccione does not deny its complex past but critically processes it through culture.”

The sale occurred several days ago but was kept low-profile due to fears that Mussolini nostalgics might attempt to purchase the villa.

In the past, the building’s name, Villa Mussolini, had sparked controversy. Despite this, the municipality has decided to retain the historic designation.

Built around 1890 in the characteristic style of Adriatic holiday homes, the villa was bought by the Mussolini family in 1934 and served as their summer residence.

Following the Second World War, the property became state-owned before being passed to the foundation. Presently, Mussolini still has supporters in Italy, making the villa a sensitive subject.

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