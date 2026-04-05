Large crowds attend start of Tour of Flanders in Antwerp

The start of men's race of 2026 Tour of Flanders. Credit: Belga

Thousands gathered in Antwerp on Sunday morning to witness the start of the 110th Tour of Flanders.

Cyclists completed an initial lap through the city centre before heading towards the Flemish Ardennes. Mayor Els van Doesburg and sports councillor Stijn De Rooster officially launched the race at the Scheldt quays.

The quays were lined with banners, and the city handed out boards for spectators to write messages to the riders. Among the cycling stars in the race were Wout Van Aert, Remco Evenepoel, Tadej Pogačar, and Mathieu van der Poel.

By 10:30, the race had left Antwerp for good. Fans could gather at Mechelseplein, where a giant screen had been set up to follow the action.

Future Tour of Flanders starts in Antwerp remain uncertain, as the city’s contract with organisers has expired. Discussions will be required to decide whether the tradition continues.

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