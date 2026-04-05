Requests for medical nutritional experts is on the rise in Flanders

Credit: Belga

The number of information and referral requests to Flemish nutritional specialist (Eetexpert) increased by 28.6% in 2025 compared to the previous year.

A total of 2,283 calls were made to the Flemish knowledge centre for eating and weight problems last year, according to figures requested by Flemish MP Katrien Schryvers (CD&V). The rise in calls from private citizens and the steady stream of inquiries during summer months stood out.

Contacts to Eetexpert’s helpdesk grew from 1,775 in 2024 to 2,283 in 2025. Private citizens made up the largest group of callers, with 1,528 inquiries, over half of which came from concerned parents. Despite efforts to encourage care providers to use the online referral tool to reserve the helpline primarily for family queries, calls from professionals also increased by nearly 32%.

The rise in inquiries coincided with a notable increase in referrals to specialised care. The organisation referred 2,062 individuals to care professionals in 2025, 25% more than in 2024. This trend may be linked to the introduction of a new eating disorder care pathway in 2024, which expanded the list of specialised providers, the organisation stated on Sunday.

Unlike previous years, the usual slowdown during the summer months did not occur in 2025. Requests remained steady year-round, prompting the organisation to temporarily expand staffing for the referral line. Schryvers concluded, “It is crucial to closely monitor capacity. If this trend of increasing calls and referrals continues, further expansion may become necessary.”

Related News