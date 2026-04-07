Fedasil refugee agency employees strike for one hour over threatened layoffs

Fedasil reception centre. Credit: Belga

Employees of Fedasil refugee reception agency staged a one-hour nationwide work stoppage on Tuesday in asylum centres, according to union delegate André Gilles (ACOD).

The action follows reports that staff and directors who signed an open letter to Asylum and Migration Minister Anneleen Van Bossuyt (N-VA) are being reprimanded by the agency’s management.

Robby De Kaey, another union representative, revealed that a strike notice was filed for a 59-minute work stoppage, scheduled to take place around 11:00.

De Kaey also claimed that one of the letter’s initiators has faced threats of being dismissed. “This sets a dangerous precedent; it’s repression,” said Gilles, adding, “We will not bow to such illegal practices.”

The stoppage is expected to affect operations in Brussels, Wallonia, and several locations in Flanders, Gilles noted.

Employees and directors who described the minister’s asylum policies as unlawful in their letter have allegedly been summoned by Fedasil management. Twelve centre directors are scheduled to meet at the agency’s headquarters on Tuesday at 14:00 for questioning.

The unions are set to hold discussions with Fedasil’s Director-General on Thursday.

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