'An entire civilisation will die tonight': Trump threatens total annihilation of Iran

US President Donald Trump speaks about the conflict in Iran in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House on April 6, 2026, in Washington, DC. Credit: AFP via Belga

US President Donald Trump has warned of a total annihilation of Iran just hours before the expiration of his ultimatum on Tuesday.

Speaking on his Truth Social platform, Trump declared, “An entire civilisation will die tonight,” adding, “I don’t want this to happen, but it’s likely to occur”.

The deadline set by Trump for Iranian leaders to reach an agreement expires at 20:00 Washington time (02:00 CET). If no deal is made, Trump threatened to destroy key civilian infrastructure in Iran, including bridges and power stations.

Even before the ultimatum’s expiration, reports indicated that several key pieces of Iranian infrastructure were struck on Tuesday, including two bridges.

In another statement on Truth Social, Trump proclaimed the possibility of a “complete and total regime change” in Iran, suggesting that “different, smarter, and less radical minds” could prevail, leading to “revolutionary greatness”.

He described the current developments as “one of the most important moments in the world’s long and complex history,” adding, “We’ll know tonight.”

Despite his warnings of widespread destruction, Trump ended his message by saying, “God bless the great people of Iran.”

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