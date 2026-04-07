Police drew firearms to stop reckless Brussels driver during high speed chase in Waterloo

Police station in Waterloo. Credit: Belga

A high-speed chase involving a 24-year-old driver unfolded in Waterloo during the Easter weekend, the Brabant Walloon prosecutor’s office reported on Tuesday.

Police officers spotted the driver behaving recklessly on Chaussée de Bruxelles in the early hours of Saturday at around 03:00.

When they attempted to stop him, the driver, from Uccle, bypassed a security barrier and a parked car, before fleeing the scene.

The pursuit escalated as the suspect made a U-turn, drove against traffic and sped along the pavement. At one point, he drove toward the officers, crashing into an obstacle.

Police drew their firearms but refrained from using them.

The driver tested positive for alcohol. His licence was revoked, and his vehicle was seized.

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