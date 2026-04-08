Baby dies in Walloon hospital after arriving in critical state

Illustration picture shows the Marie Curie hospital in Lodelinsart. Credit: Nicolas Maeterlinck/Belga

A one-year-old baby has died after being admitted to CHU Marie Curie in Lodelinsart, the Charleroi public prosecutor’s office revealed on Wednesday morning.

The prosecutor was notified of the child’s death in recent days. The infant had arrived at the hospital in a condition described as “more than critical” by the HUmani hospital group.

The hospital staff reportedly had “no responsibility” for the child’s passing, according to HUmani.

Investigations are planned to explore all possible causes, the prosecutor confirmed.