Belgium in Brief: Keeping Brussels' cosy chaos

Credit: Belga

Bonjour, goeiemiddag!

It's Maïthé Chini again with your daily overview of the news for an English-language audience.

Seeing as the world as we know it did not end overnight, we are back with the latest on Brussels and its issues with rubbish collection.

According to Flemish employers' organisation Voka, businesses risk relocating out of the city if the new Brussels Government does not – pardon the pun – clean up its act.

Several multinationals have already moved from Brussels to the Flemish municipalities just outside the capital, said René Konings, the director of Voka's Brussels branch. He warned that if too many large companies start doing that, the entire ecosystem might collapse.

He blames the country's famous "laissez-faire" attitude to politics (and life), which he says has resulted in many residents feeling that "nothing matters much" in certain areas.

"Cleanliness is all about our city’s image," Konings said. "There are simply several places in this city that are in a poor state and do not give a good first impression."

If, he stressed, the city manages to create a liveable city and attract people to come and live here, "then everything else – including those entrepreneurs – will follow naturally."

While Brussels is known for having "a bit of an edge" and "cosy kind of chaos," Konings believes the authorities have let things get too far, especially when it comes to cleanliness.

In the same vein, Northern Brussels has recorded a notable decrease in certain crimes, including car thefts, burglaries and pickpocketing in 2025.

However, the area is still being crippled by incidents of drug-related violence. Drug-related crime reports doubled in 2025, with police recording a 53% increase – reaching 1,333 reports.

And before I let you go, I just want to draw your attention to the fact that the Belgian trade unions will organise another national strike – this time on Tuesday 12 May – to denounce the Federal Government's budget cuts and austerity measures.

That's it for now, I hope you can enjoy the sun a little!

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"Quite a few multinationals have also moved to the Flemish municipalities just outside the city, and that means Brussels’ appeal is under pressure." Read more.

Drug-related crime reports doubled in 2025, with a high level of violence concentrated around the Northern Quarter in Brussels. Read more.

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