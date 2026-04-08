Man jailed for 15 years after committing sexual offences against children while on temporary release

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The court in Charleroi has sentenced a man to 15 years in prison, with an additional 10-year supervision by the sentence enforcement court, for sexual offences against children.

On 24 May, the man was apprehended by local police in Anderlues after being restrained at the scene by the father of his first victim. The father had lured the suspect, who believed he was meeting a young girl he had contacted on Snapchat. A backpack in the suspect’s possession contained a sex toy, condoms, and lubricant.

Authorities confirmed the man had absconded following temporary release from prison. Just days before his arrest, he was suspected of raping a 14-year-old girl. The victim’s lawyer revealed text messages the suspect had sent, including the phrases, “Do you want to have sex?” and “Tomorrow, with or without a condom?”

In court, the defendant admitted approaching two minors on Snapchat but denied the rape allegation. Having been previously convicted twice for similar offences by the Mons Court of Appeal, his likelihood of reoffending was assessed at 94% by experts.

The prosecutor had initially requested a 27-year sentence, while the defence called for acquittal on the rape charge and probation for the other offences.

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