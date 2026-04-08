EU-funded travel pass offers greener journeys, support for disabled youth

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Applications have opened for a new round of EU-funded DiscoverEU travel passes for 18-year-olds in EU and Erasmus+ countries, with the deadline set for 22 April 2026.

Successful applicants will receive a pass designed for lower-emission travel, mainly by train, with other transport allowed in specific cases, the European Commission announced on Wednesday.

The pass allows travel for up to seven days within a one-month period, at any point between 1 July 2026 and 30 September 2027.

Applicants can apply as a group with friends, as long as everyone meets the eligibility criteria and the application is submitted together.

Those selected will also get a DiscoverEU discount card, which offers reductions on accommodation, culture, sport, local transport and other services.

Support available for travellers with disabilities

People with a disability or health problem that makes travel difficult can receive assistance and support, the Commission pointed out.

DiscoverEU is part of the EU’s Erasmus+ programme, which supports education, training, youth and sport across Europe, it added.