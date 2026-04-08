Police arrest dozens of migrants in Belgian sand dunes trying to cross to the UK

Illustration picture shows people walking on the beach at Knokke-Heist. Credit: Belga/Dirk Waem

On Wednesday, 28 migrants were apprehended by the police in the dunes near the Zwin Nature Park at Knokke-Heist, close to the border with the Netherlands.

They had a dinghy with them, presumably to attempt the crossing to the United Kingdom. According to the police, the activities of people smugglers appear to be gradually spreading to the entire Belgian coastline.

The local police in the Damme/Knokke-Heist area received a report from an alert member of the public on Wednesday morning. The person had noticed a suspicious situation in the dunes near the Zwin Nature Park in Knokke-Heist.

In the dunes, the police subsequently found a group of no fewer than 28 transmigrants. They had a folded-up dinghy, an outboard motor and several life jackets with them. It is therefore likely that they intended to attempt the crossing to the United Kingdom. The investigation into the suspected human smugglers is ongoing.

In the meantime, it has been decided to step up night-time patrols.

“The activities of people smugglers appear to be gradually spreading across our entire coastline,” the police stated in a press release. “That is precisely why it is essential that all police services cooperate and communicate effectively.”

According to De Morgen, figures from the Belgian police and European border agencies show that people smugglers are indeed increasingly turning to the Belgian coast. This increase is mainly linked to stricter checks along the French coast.

The European border agency Frontex confirmed the increase. “The more intensive checks along the French coast are the main factor,” declared spokesperson Chris Borowski. “As a result, smugglers are looking for alternative routes and turning to quieter beaches in Belgium.”

Just how dangerous these crossings are was demonstrated again last month in De Haan. There, volunteers had to rescue nineteen people from a sinking dinghy during the night. The engine had broken down and the inflatable hull on the starboard side was also found to be leaking. Only one of the migrants was wearing a life jacket.

With the arrival of warmer weather, the authorities expect the number of attempts to increase further. The police are calling on members of the public to continue reporting suspicious situations.