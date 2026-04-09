Another warm day with temperatures of 25°C

Credit: Belga / AFP

Thursday will begin with clear blue skies, occasionally interrupted by high clouds.

Temperatures will rise to a pleasant 25°C, offering ideal conditions for outdoor activities during the morning.

From the afternoon onwards, clouds will build up from the west, and isolated showers may appear in the evening, especially in the eastern part of the country, according to the Royal Meteorological Institute (IRM).

Maximum temperatures will vary, with 19°C near the coast and up to 25°C inland, while winds will remain light.

The evening and night will bring a stark change as a cold front moves across the country, accompanied by increased cloud cover and passing showers that will be more frequent in the east.

Isolated thunderstorms are also possible, and temperatures will drop to lows of 3°C to 8°C, with winds intensifying, particularly along the coastline.