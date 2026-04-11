Wallonia's real estate market has calm start to 2026

Beautiful house made out of old stones in Durbuy, Ardennes, a small touristic city. Credit: Belga / Bruno Fahy

Housing sales in Belgium increased by 3.4% in the first quarter compared to the same period last year.

Figures were released as part of the latest survey from the Federation of Notaries (Fednot).

Apartment sales showed the strongest growth, rising by 7.8%, while house sales increased by 1.9% during the same period.

Across Belgium, property sales grew by 6.1% in Brussels and by 3.1% in both Flanders and Wallonia.

Cooling

Wallonia, following a surge in 2025, experienced a calmer market in the first quarter of 2026.

"This effect was unlikely to persist indefinitely," said Renaud Grégoire, notary and spokesperson for Notaire.be.

"While activity has returned to levels seen in previous years, the first quarter of 2026 still marked an increase compared to the already notable first quarter of 2025."

The average price of a house in Belgium rose to €359,965, a 2.8% increase compared to the annual average of 2025. Apartments averaged €288,250, reflecting a 2.2% rise.

Fednot noted that international uncertainties, including the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, have not yet had a significant negative impact on the Belgian property market.

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