Belgium in Brief: Bad optics

Credit: Belga

Good afternoon from Avenue Louise.

Today you’ve got me, Katie Westwood, holding the pen on the final missive of the week from The Brussels Times newsroom.

Our lead story is bound to stir up some debate. The City of Brussels has been named the European Capital of Democracy for 2027, on the basis of the city’s strong local democracy and citizen participation efforts.

The more cynical souls among you might raise your eyebrows an inch or three over this news. As our Political Editor Maïthé Chini writes, it seems like a curious decision to honour Brussels in this way given the Brussels-Capital Region's well-documented difficulties in forming a government.

The City of Brussels (ie Brussels 1000) is, of course, only a constituent part of the capital region, so technically speaking, it can wash its hands of any guilt by association. But still: the optics aren’t great.

Frederik Ceulemans, the councillor for citizen participation who helped lead Brussels’ bid for capital of democracy, boldly claimed that the formation of a government 613 days after elections were held was actually proof of the city’s democratic resilience. "There is no better time than now to proclaim our city the European Capital of Democracy,” he said in February, after the government was formed.

Credit where it’s due: this is first-rate political spinning by Ceulemans. But does this kind of spin engender warm and fuzzy feelings towards politicians? Or does it reinforce people’s cynicism towards them and democracy in general?

The same might be said for the very idea of designating cities as “capitals of democracy”. Here at The Brussels Times, we will be reporting on this story closely in the coming year as we try to understand what exactly this designation means for Brussels and whether organisers achieve their aim of “strengthening citizens’ resilience and further building trust between the city administration and neighbourhoods”.

Staying with democracy, reporter Eva Hilinski spoke to Hungarians resident in Brussels this week to get their thoughts on Sunday’s crucial parliamentary elections in Hungary. Read the full story here.

Elsewhere, Léa Huppe looks at the administrative hiccups that led to a massive open-air rave being moved at the last minute, while Isabella Vivian gives us a round-up of great things to do in Brussels this weekend.

The sun seems to have put his hat away and won’t be coming out much this weekend. But that shouldn’t stop you from heading to the Hallerbos forest to see the stunning carpet of bluebells. If you’ve never been before, you’re in for a treat. It’s truly one of the highlights of living in beautiful Belgium.

If you have any comments, tips or suggestions to improve our coverage, please feel free to drop me an email at k.westwood@brusselstimes.com.

Bye for now!

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Every year in April, the Hallerbos forest, located on the outskirts of Brussels, becomes a beautiful blanket of blue. Read more.

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