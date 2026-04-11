Police seeks witnesses after jewellery robbery

BELGASHARE -26595 Provided By Federale Politie - Police Fédérale Appel à témoins - Vol à main armée dans une bijouterie à Liège le 27/03/2026 Belga is not responsible for the contents of this photo. https://belgashare.be/

The Federal Police issued an appeal for witnesses on Saturday after two men committed an armed robbery at a jewellery shop in Liège on Friday, 27 March.

According to the shop manager, the robbery lasted just a few minutes and was fully captured on CCTV. The first suspect rang the shop’s doorbell, his face uncovered except for dark-tinted glasses, and asked to see a piece of jewellery. He then pulled out a firearm and threatened a shop assistant, forcing staff to allow his accomplice—whose face was completely concealed by a motorcycle helmet—to enter.

The second suspect was also armed. Both men held staff and other individuals in the shop at gunpoint as they demanded the opening of a safe. They fled with its contents, which included gold, gemstones, and jewellery.

The robbery occurred around 10:15 at a jewellery shop on En Neuvice. The suspects escaped on a black motorcycle heading toward Place du Marché.

The first suspect is described as having a medium build, mid-length hair, a budding beard, and a moustache. The second suspect, also of medium build, wore black gloves and a blue-and-grey Arai motorcycle helmet.

The police urge anyone with information to contact investigators by phone (toll-free number 0800 30 300) or email (avisderecherche@police.belgium.eu).

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