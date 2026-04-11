Saturday 11 April 2026
The Brussels Times Magazine

Police seeks witnesses after jewellery robbery

Saturday 11 April 2026
By  The Brussels Times with Belga
Police seeks witnesses after jewellery robbery
BELGASHARE -26595 Provided By Federale Politie - Police Fédérale Appel à témoins - Vol à main armée dans une bijouterie à Liège le 27/03/2026 Belga is not responsible for the contents of this photo. https://belgashare.be/

The Federal Police issued an appeal for witnesses on Saturday after two men committed an armed robbery at a jewellery shop in Liège on Friday, 27 March.

According to the shop manager, the robbery lasted just a few minutes and was fully captured on CCTV. The first suspect rang the shop’s doorbell, his face uncovered except for dark-tinted glasses, and asked to see a piece of jewellery. He then pulled out a firearm and threatened a shop assistant, forcing staff to allow his accomplice—whose face was completely concealed by a motorcycle helmet—to enter.

The second suspect was also armed. Both men held staff and other individuals in the shop at gunpoint as they demanded the opening of a safe. They fled with its contents, which included gold, gemstones, and jewellery.

The robbery occurred around 10:15 at a jewellery shop on En Neuvice. The suspects escaped on a black motorcycle heading toward Place du Marché.

The first suspect is described as having a medium build, mid-length hair, a budding beard, and a moustache. The second suspect, also of medium build, wore black gloves and a blue-and-grey Arai motorcycle helmet.

The police urge anyone with information to contact investigators by phone (toll-free number 0800 30 300) or email (avisderecherche@police.belgium.eu).

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