Limburg fire departments strengthen cross-border affiliation link

Credit: Brussels Fire Department/ Walter Derieuw

The nearest fire station in the Belgian-Dutch border region of Limburg will now provide the first response in emergencies, regardless of which side of the border the incident occurs.

Previously, cross-border deployments happened occasionally, but on Friday, an agreement formalising this cooperation was signed by the fire zones of East and North Limburg and the Dutch Safety Region Limburg-Noord. The signing took place at the fire station in Stamproy, Dutch Limburg.

The collaboration has grown organically over time through practical experience and increased response to incidents in the border region. Both Belgium and the Netherlands are placing a stronger emphasis on international cooperation, creating the framework for this partnership.

Belgian fire crews from Bree and Maaseik will also be able to respond more swiftly to emergencies in Weert. Historically, firefighters from Belgian Limburg have assisted at incidents such as forest fires in Weert and Budel. Mayor Peter Nies of Kinrooi welcomed the agreement as an important signal that cross-border collaboration should be standard practice. He also advocated for developing similar cooperation in ambulance services.

The agreement will come into effect on 1 May, establishing structured procedures for mutual assistance, operational coordination, and radio communication between Belgian and Dutch fire brigades. Emergency call centres in both countries will determine the nearest fire station to any border incident, bypassing national boundaries. According to Weert’s Mayor Raymond Vlecken, this ensures the best possible assistance for residents in the region, regardless of which side of the border they are on.

For residents, little will change. In case of an emergency, 112 remains the number to call.

Related News