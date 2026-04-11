Hyacinth Festival blossoms in Brabant

Illustration picture shows the Hallerbos in Halle, renowned for it's bluebells, Monday 06 April 2026. BELGA PHOTO EMILE WINDAL

The early blooming of wild hyacinths in the Hallerbos is attracting large numbers of visitors to the nature reserve.

To protect the delicate flowers and manage the expected crowds, the city of Halle and the Flemish government have implemented additional measures. On Saturday, Flemish Minister of Environment Jo Brouns officially opened the Hyacinth Festival at the Hallerbos.

The Hallerbos, part of the National Park Brabantse Wouden, is renowned for its purple carpets of flowers and has become one of the most popular nature destinations in Flanders. However, this popularity is putting pressure on the area, necessitating further protective measures.

Around 25 kilometres of rope have been installed along walking paths to prevent visitors from stepping on the hyacinths. Forest ranger Thomas Boonen explained that the plants are highly sensitive to trampling, as soil compaction can cause the flowers to die and create bare patches over time.

Efforts are also being made to mitigate transport-related impacts. Visitors are encouraged to travel by public transport or bicycle. On busy days, free shuttle buses will operate between the station, the Welkomstlaan, the Forest Museum, and the town centre. Parking violations will be strictly monitored.

The city of Halle is also directing visitors to the town centre to boost the local economy. According to city officials, the Hyacinth Festival presents opportunities for local businesses and tourism.

The Hyacinth Festival will run until 1 May.

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