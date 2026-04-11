Union sues over 'illegal' rent charges in Brussels

Saint-Josse-ten-Noode and Schaerbeek. Credit: Belga / Thierry Roge

The tenants’ union Wuune organised a symbolic protest in Saint-Josse-ten-Noode on Saturday morning to demand tenants’ rights and denounce alleged mistreatment by property owners.

A banner reading “we demand our rights, the owner forces us to leave” was hung on the facade of the building where one union member rents a flat. The tenant is embroiled in a dispute with the landlord over shared housing costs, which he claims are excessively high and insufficiently justified.

“The tenants have been paying for years amounts that are completely unlawful,” said a Wuune representative. The union alleges that the landlord adopted a repressive stance after the tenant requested clarification about the charges.

Wuune aims not only to expose what it calls excessive fees but also to highlight pressures faced by tenants due to landlords exploiting the tight housing market to sidestep legal protections. According to the union, some landlords indirectly inflate rents by imposing “illegal” charges. Around 30 people participated in the protest.

Wuune, an independent tenants’ association, campaigns for decent and affordable housing for all. The group has roughly 100 paying members and plans further action to draw attention to housing issues in the future.

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