Citizens protest at port of Liège

Citizens are protesting outside the Wandre oil depot, on Tuesday 14 October 2025. BELGA PHOTO DIDIER DE HOE

A small group of citizens gathered near the Wandre oil depot at the Port of Liège on Saturday afternoon to protest against rising fuel prices.

The protest was organised by “Mouvement STOP,” with demonstrators assembling shortly after 16:00. The group’s organiser stated that more participants were expected to join later in the day.

This same collective had previously staged a protest against fuel price increases on 4 April at Saint-Lambert Square in Liège, highlighting the burden on the population caused by higher costs.

Belinda Croibien, the organiser, argued that the price hikes were not an unavoidable reality but rather a consequence of political decisions and systems prioritising corporate profits over public welfare. She expressed the group’s intent to block the Wandre depot temporarily, even if it led to their removal by authorities.

The protesters condemned excessive taxes and surcharges on petroleum products and criticised major corporations like TotalEnergies for receiving significant profits. They demanded capped fuel prices and a revision of “unjust taxes” that they say are causing severe financial strain on households.

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