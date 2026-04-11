French diver dies in Belgian quarry

Illustration image of a quarry in Andenne, Wallonia. Credit: Belga / Eric Lalmand

A 45-year-old diver from a French club lost her life on Saturday morning during a training exercise at the Barges Quarry in Tournai, Belgium.

Emergency services and local police were alerted to the incident at 10:45, and an ambulance was dispatched to the scene.

The Barges Quarry, located on Rue de Saint-Maur, is operated by the Tournai Diving Centre (CPT), which regularly hosts enthusiasts from Wallonia, Flanders, and northern France.

The diver was part of a group from a club based in Valenciennes, France, who had come to Tournai for training. During the exercise, the woman experienced difficulties underwater.

According to the Tournai-Mons public prosecutor’s office, the victim became trapped in the muddy bottom of the quarry. On her way back to the surface, she reportedly inhaled water, which, upon mixing with air, caused her lung alveoli to rupture.

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