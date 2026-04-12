Man found dead on street in Ghent

Credit: Belga/ Dirk Waem

A man in his forties who was found dead on Saturday afternoon in a street in Ghent did not die under suspicious circumstances, according to the Public Prosecutor’s Office of East Flanders.

Police were alerted late Saturday afternoon after an unconscious man was discovered on Charles Andrieslaan. Upon their arrival, emergency services confirmed the man was already deceased.

That evening, the Public Prosecutor’s Office sent a forensic doctor and a medical lab team to the scene to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death.

On Sunday morning, authorities stated that the cause of death had not yet been determined. However, they confirmed there was no evidence of suspicious circumstances or involvement of other individuals.

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