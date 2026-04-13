Von der Leyen wants to seize momentum to remove veto on EU foreign policy

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Credit: Belga / AFP

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has called for taking advantage of Viktor Orbán’s electoral defeat in Hungary to push for qualified majority voting in EU foreign policy.

Speaking during a press conference in Brussels, von der Leyen said moving to majority voting is essential to prevent systematic blockades, citing past examples. She sees this as an opportunity to make progress on this issue.

Viktor Orbán’s defeat comes after 16 years in power, during which Hungary was described by the European Parliament as becoming an "electoral autocracy".

Orbán, a close ally of Vladimir Putin and supporter of Donald Trump, frequently used his veto to stall or block EU foreign policy decisions requiring unanimity.

Von der Leyen affirmed that work will begin promptly with the new government and election winner, the pro-European conservative Péter Magyar, for it to pass the reforms tied to releasing EU funds for Hungary, curbing Russian influence in the country and unlocking the €90 billion loan for Ukraine.