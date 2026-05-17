Old Belgian man with Alzheimer's goes missing in France

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A 62-year-old Belgian man visiting family in Saint-Genou, Indre, France, has been missing since Wednesday, 13 May.

The man, who has Alzheimer’s disease, is known for taking long walks. On Wednesday, his family noticed he was no longer in the garden after repeatedly stepping in and out of the house. “We weren’t too worried at first. He walks a lot,” his sister-in-law told the French newspaper "La Nouvelle République".

When he failed to return home that day, searches were launched involving gendarmerie patrols, a helicopter, and a search dog. Efforts to locate him have so far been unsuccessful.

Dozens of local residents have also joined the search operations, which continued on Saturday afternoon around Saint-Genou.

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