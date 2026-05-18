Vooruit proposes to tighten rules on energy contract sales

Vooruit's Jeroen Soete pictured during a plenary session of the Chamber at the Federal Parliament in Brussels, Thursday 9 October 2025. Belga / Dirk Waem

Vooruit has proposed a new law to better protect consumers from misleading and aggressive energy contract sales over the phone.

The proposal, put forward by MP Jeroen Soete, introduces measures such as a mandatory three-day cooling-off period and obligations for companies to provide clear information.

Currently, similar rules apply to door-to-door sales, targeting deceptive practices in the complex energy market.

Soete stated that older and vulnerable consumers are particularly at risk of falling victim to these tactics, which have persisted for years.

The new legislation would extend the cooling-off period requirement to contracts agreed outside formal sales points or via telephone calls.

Sales offers would also need to be presented in writing, through a durable medium such as a letter or email, and explicitly marked as non-binding.

Companies would have to provide key details, including a rate card, a comparison with the consumer’s current contract, and links to official price comparison tools from federal and regional regulators.

For door-to-door sales, additional provisions include a formal opt-out form enabling consumers to refuse such sales visits for a year.

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